Oxford academics’ accomplishments recognised with Full Professor status

Two faculty members at the Oxford Internet Institute (OII) have been awarded the title of full Professor by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Oxford, in recognition of their exceptional contributions to scientific and legal scholarship.

Congratulations are due to Andrew Przybylski, Professor of Human Behaviour and Technology, and Sandra Wachter, Professor of Technology and Regulation, on this fantastic achievement.

Professor Andrew Przybylski is a widely respected psychologist who investigates how social media and video games shape human motivation and influence the mental health and well-being of their users. His research and policy work is focused how data from these online platforms can inform evidence-based regulation, policymaking and expert advice.

Professor Przybylski shares: “I would like to express my sincere thanks to the Huo Family Foundation and UK Research and Innovation for supporting our work. I am extremely lucky to be part of a global network of younger scholars, collaborators, and mentors who are improving our field every day. The Vice Chancellor’s recognition, funders’ support, and growing community underscore my cautious optimism that we can understand and improve human thriving in the digital age.”

Professor Sandra Wachter is a highly regarded lawyer working on the legal and ethical implications of AI, Big Data, and robotics as well as Internet and platform regulation. Her current research focuses on profiling, inferential analytics, explainable AI, algorithmic bias, diversity, and fairness, as well as governmental surveillance, predictive policing, human rights online, and health tech and medical law.

Professor Wachter said “I am very grateful for this honour. This would not been possible without my incredible co-authors, colleagues, teachers, and mentors. I also want to thank all of my funders for believing in and supporting our research ideas and mission. I am excited to continue developing new legally and ethically sound ways to govern emerging technologies. This is essential if we want to create tools that are socially valuable and serve our communities.”

OII Director, Associate Professor and Senior Policy Fellow Professor Vicki Nash said, “Research excellence is the foundation of all OII’s activities, and I am delighted to see these two colleagues recognised for outstanding contributions to their fields.”