New analysis from researchers at the Oxford Internet Institute, published on 12 March 2025 in the Royal Society Open Science, finds that the number of hours spent playing Nintendo games did not significantly affect adults’ mental well-being, life satisfaction, emotional state, or depressive symptoms.

Contrary to the prevailing research focus on playtime as a determinant of gamer well-being, there are negligible correlations between the amount of time spent playing and reported well-being in casual adult gamers.

“Incorporating the wider context of adult gamer wellbeing beyond merely playtime is crucial to developing our understanding of how gaming actually impacts players,” said lead author Dr. Nick Ballou, a postdoctoral researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford.

The study tracked over 140,000 hours of gameplay across 150 different games and 703 players, marking the first time a major gaming company has granted researchers access to such comprehensive player data.

“This kind of collaboration between industry and independent scientists is unprecedented in games research,” said senior author Professor Andrew Przybylski, Professor of Human Behaviour and Technology, Oxford Internet Institute “It allows us to move beyond relying on players’ memories of their gaming time and instead see exactly how they interact with a wide range of games in the real world.”

This research challenges the assumption that more time playing video games is related to poorer mental well-being. According to the paper, the most useful theories and models are likely to focus on the quality of play instead: the reasons why people play, the social contexts they play in, their in-game behaviour and experiences and so on.

The sample consisted primarily of casual players, with over half logging no playtime in the two weeks prior to the survey, and the top 10% averaging only 60 minutes per day. Many studies focus on highly-engaged players (so-called “hardcore” gamers), but the study points out that those who play infrequently may be more susceptible to certain effects on the rarer occasions they do play games, compared with those who regularly play games for multiple hours a day.

“What we found was that players who perceived gaming as beneficial to their lives reported higher overall mental well-being, regardless of how many hours they played,” said Dr Nick Ballou, postdoctoral researcher at the Oxford Internet Institute.

Thomas Hakman, an author and DPhil working on the project agrees: “The concept we call ‘gaming life fit’—how well gaming aligns with an individual’s personal values—strongly predicts mental well-being, not hours of play.”

The authors noted that transparent collaborations like this are still rare. They reached out to several large games platforms and only a couple are up for independent science. To address this gap, they suggest adopting frameworks like the UK’s Video Game Research Framework, designed to help gaming firms safely share data with qualified researchers.

“The gaming industry has the chance to set new standards for responsible science,” said Professor Przybylski. “When companies collaborate transparently with independent researchers, it paves the way for more accurate understandings and better public discussions about gaming and health.”

Download the full paper, “Perceived value of video games, but not hours played, predicts mental well-being in casual adult Nintendo players,” Nick Ballou, Matti Vuorre, Thomas Hakman, Kristoffer Magnusson, and Andrew K. Przybylski, published in Royal Society Open Science on Wednesday 12 March 2025.

About the research

The study used anonymized data from 703 casual adult Nintendo Switch players across 150 games, totalling over 140,000 hours of play, coupled with self-reported well-being measures, ensuring robust and reliable findings.

Funding information

This research was supported by Huo Family Foundation and the UK Economic and Social Research Council.

