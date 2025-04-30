Nick Ballou
Postdoctoral Researcher
Nick Ballou is a postdoc researching how video games affect mental health both for better and for worse, and how to make psychological research on games more trustworthy.
New Oxford study offers roadmap for understanding video games’ complex impact on wellbeing
Oxford, 30 April 2025 – From stress relief to obsessive play, a new study from researchers at the Oxford Internet Institute (OII), identifies 13 distinct ways video games can influence players’ mental health – both positively and negatively.
Published in Technology, Mind and Behaviour, the research, led by Dr Nick Ballou and Thomas Hakman, offers the most comprehensive review to date of proposed causal links between gaming and mental health. The team used established modelling strategies to propose concrete conditions where these effects are likely to be causal, rather than just correlational.
“Our aim was threefold,” said Dr Ballou, a postdoctoral researcher at the OII. “First, we mapped out a wide spectrum of potential mental health impacts. Second, we explored how these depend on not just the game itself, but on the individual and context. Finally, we reframed these effects in explicitly causal terms – something the field has been sorely lacking.”
Key insights:
The study outlines 13 mechanisms through which gaming might impact mental wellbeing, including:
“The paper shows that video gaming is more than a simple one-dimensional construct,” continued Thomas Hakman, a PhD researcher at the OII. “And that any well-being outcomes are not just shaped by whether a person plays games but by the specific dynamics of who, what, when, why, and how much they play.”
In assessing the effects, the researchers used counterfactual “what if” scenarios, such as removing financial incentives or changing game mechanics, to determine likely causes of mental health outcomes.
“There’s no single answer to how gaming affects mental health,” said Professor Andrew Przybylski of the OII, senior author of the study. “But our framework helps cut through the noise. By focusing on cause and effect, we hope this work encourages better theory development, and ultimately better digital wellbeing for players.”
Download the full paper, ‘How do video games affect mental health? A narrative review of 13 proposed mechanisms’, Nick Ballou, Thomas Hakman, Matti Vuorre, Kristoffer Magnusson, and Andrew K. Przybylski, published in Technology, Mind and Behaviour on Wednesday 30 April 2025.
