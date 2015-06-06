The Oxford Internet Institute has appointed four new members to its Advisory Board, who bring experience and expertise from a range of backgrounds. Those appointed are:

Gus Hosein, Executive Director, Privacy International,

Sir Julian King, Former European Commissioner for Security Union and senior UK diplomat,

Susan Morgan, Independent consultant and former Executive Director of the Global Network Initiative; and

Bill Thompson, Principal Research Engineer, BBC Research and Development.

Appointed Members will serve an initial term of two years, renewable for periods of four years thereafter.

Rosemary Martin also steps down from the Board after ten years of service.

Conrad Young, Chair of the Advisory Board at the Oxford Internet Institute, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Gus, Sir Julian, Susan and Bill to the Oxford Internet Institute Advisory Board.

“They will bring a wealth of talent and experience as the Board seeks to guide the OII in its next chapter of development, including moving to the Schwarzman Centre in 2025. They add to a brilliant group of dedicated Board members, and I look forward to productive and vigorous debate.

“I would like to thank Rosemary Martin for ten years of service in supporting strategic thinking and building new connections for the OII as she steps down from the Board.”

Vicki Nash, Associate Professor, Senior Policy Fellow and Director of the Oxford Internet Institute, added:

“As a multi-disciplinary department investigating cutting-edge issues that are constantly evolving, it’s vital we hear from a range of voices as we develop our research and teaching programmes. We are fortunate to have such a talented group of people supporting us.

“These new members will add to the already diverse mix of perspectives and backgrounds represented on the OII Advisory Board.”

Notes for editors:

The role of the Oxford Internet Institute Advisory Board is to advise the Director of the OII, and in particular:

a). To give guidance on general research directions for the department

b). To provide links between the Department and the ‘outside world’, and

c). To assist in fund raising and income generation.