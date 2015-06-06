Sakshi Ghai, Postdoctoral Researcher, Oxford Internet Institute, has been awarded a Women of the Future Award in the Science Category.

The awards provide a platform for talented, inspiring and trailblazing women in the UK. Ghai was nominated for the award by her PhD supervisor Dr Amy Orben, Programme Leader Track Scientist at MRC CBU at Cambridge University, who recognized her outstanding contributions to psychological science.

During the selection process Ghai reflected on her journey and shared her current work with the Women of the Future committee, it comprises two strands of complementary research inquiry. The first being how digital technologies affect the wellbeing of adolescents and the second focusing on an urgent need for research samples to be diversified to include more of the world’s population, particularly the Global South. Her research on adolescent wellbeing is designed to ensure it is representative of the global population as a whole.

Explaining how it feels to be recognized by the Women of the Future Award, Ghai said: “I was deeply passionate about creating positive change for women who grew up in the Global South, particularly those facing obstacles like early marriage that limit their entry into scientific research. Winning this award means a lot to me from where I come from and enables me to champion young girls and women in the Global South. I never imagined I would be here!”

Andrew Przybylski, Professor of Human Behaviour and Technology and Principal Investigator on the Programme on Adolescent Well-Being in the Digital Age, commented on Ghai’s achievement:

“I’m delighted, but not surprised, to see Sakshi’s contributions to science being recognised by the committee. Through her work, she brings a critical eye and constructive zeal to our field. Sakshi helps us see the essential value of diversity in science, in research samples, measures, and through fuller authentic representation of perspectives among scientists.”

The award was presented during a ceremony at London Hilton Bankside earlier this month. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees of the Women of the Future Award.