Dr Gemma Newlands and Dr Fabian Stephany have been named as winners of the Achievement Award at the University of Oxford 2024 Divisional Teaching Excellence Awards.

The annual awards recognise the exceptional contributions to education by colleagues across the Division. Celebrating the high quality of teaching across the division, the awards formally recognise the outstanding contributions to teaching, learning and the academic development of students shown by colleagues at any career stage.

Dr Newlands and Dr Stephany were both recognised by the judging panel for their innovative contribution to quality teaching at the Oxford Internet Institute.

In particular, Dr Newlands receives the award for the excellent quality of her teaching and supervision in the area of social dynamics, together with her passion, dedication, care and support for her students.

Dr Gemma Newlands, Departmental Research Lecturer in AI & Work, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, said: “I’m delighted to win this award and it is a real pleasure to teach such an outstanding group of MSc students who bring some unique perspectives to the table which helps shape my teaching.”

Dr Stephany receives the award for the excellent quality of his teaching and supervision, particularly his development of a stimulating research environment for his students.

OII Director, Associate Professor and Senior Policy Fellow, Dr Victoria Nash, said: “It’s fantastic to see Gemma and Fabian recognised in this way as winners of the Social Science Division Teaching Excellence Awards 2024. They have both made great contributions to the teaching environment in a short period of time, delivering really engaging teaching, providing excellent student support and helping us diversify the curriculum for our MSc students. I’d like to say huge congratulations to them both, it’s thoroughly deserved”.

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Divisional Teaching Excellence Awards.

