Professor Ralph Schroeder wins Teaching Award

Professor Ralph Schroeder has been named as a winner of the Achievement Award at the University of Oxford 2023 Divisional Teaching Excellence Awards.

The annual awards recognise the exceptional contributions to education by colleagues across the Division. Celebrating the high quality of teaching across the division, the awards formally recognise the outstanding contributions to teaching, learning and the academic development of students shown by colleagues at any career stage.

Professor Schroeder was nominated for his sustained outstanding contribution to teaching within the Oxford Internet Institute. In particular, the judging panel recognised the innovative and excellent quality of his teaching and supervision, together with his commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion in his teaching perspectives.

Professor Ralph Schroeder, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, said: “I’m so pleased, but this is really thanks to outstanding colleagues and students: they make OII a great place to teach!”

OII Director, Associate Professor and Senior Policy Fellow, Dr Victoria Nash, said: “Ralph has contributed so much to the development and delivery of OII’s degrees over many years, consistently providing outstanding support to his students. It gives me great pleasure to see such a worthy colleague being recognised for his excellent contribution to the department.”

Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 Divisional Teaching Excellence Awards.

See the full list of winners and find out more about the awards.