New Chair for OII Advisory Board

The Oxford Internet Institute has appointed Conrad Young as the new Chair of its Advisory Board, succeeding Professor Richard Susskind, who has stepped down after 11 years of service.

Conrad Young is a consultant in tax technology and the digitalisation of fiscal systems. He graduated from Oxford in Law, is a qualified accountant and a member of the UK Chartered Institute of Tax. Until recently Conrad was the Chief Digital Officer in the Deloitte global tax and legal business. He takes over as Chair having first joined the Advisory Board in 2016. He is currently a visiting Policy Fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute.

Mr Young takes over from Professor Richard Susskind OBE, who was a founder member of the Board, serving for 21 years including 11 years as its Chair. He is a Visiting Professor at the Institute, President of the Society for Computers and Law, and Technology Adviser to the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales.

During Professor Susskind’s time on the Advisory Board, he helped guide the evolution of the Oxford Internet Institute and its focus on the societal opportunities and challenges posed by the explosive impact of digital technologies.

Three new members of the Board have also been appointed:

Professor Jutta Allmendinger, President of the WZB Berlin Social Science Center and Professor of Sociology at Humboldt Universität Berlin;

Dr Loubna Bouarfa, a machine learning scientist turned entrepreneur; and

Elizabeth Denham CBE, the former UK Information Commissioner.

The appointments complete changes to the Advisory Board following the departure of four long-serving members: Sir Alex Allan KCB, Toby Coppel, James Manyika and Sir Nigel Shadbolt.

Professor Vicki Nash, Director, Associate Professor and Senior Policy Fellow, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Conrad and our three new members. Together they bring a wealth of experience and insight and a diversity of perspectives to the OII. I would like to thank Richard Susskind for a remarkable term serving the Institute. As a founder member, he has been an ever-present and invaluable advisor. We owe him enormous thanks.

I also want to thank Nigel, Toby, Alex and James who have been so generous in giving the OII their time and expertise.”

Speaking on his appointment Conrad Young said:

“I am honoured to take up this role and succeed Richard who has made an immense contribution to the OII. As the OII enters a new chapter of its history, I hope that my fellow board members and I can help guide the department to further success by anticipating the opportunities and challenges ahead.”