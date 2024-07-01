Dr Victoria Nash, Associate Professor and Senior Policy Fellow, will continue as Director of the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of Oxford until the end of 2025.

Dr Nash has been Director at the OII since March 2021 and will continue as Director until after the Department has moved into its new home in the Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities, late 2025.

Commenting on the extension of her Directorship, Dr Nash said: “I’m delighted to continue as Director as the OII moves into a new era in a new building. I feel privileged to be leading such a unique and amazing multidisciplinary department full of talented colleagues and students.”

Conrad Young, Chair of the Advisory Board, added: “Vicki has been a fantastic Director at the OII and was instrumental in rebuilding a sense of community after the pandemic. I know that she is highly valued by colleagues and students alike for her commitment to research and teaching, and I am pleased that she will continue to serve as Director.”

Background:

In keeping with Oxford practice, the OII chooses one of its faculty to serve as Director initially for a three-year term and thereafter for any subsequent extension. The decision to extend Dr Nash’s term was agreed upon by the OII Steering Board and approved by the Social Sciences Division at the University.

Find out more about the work of OII Director, Associate Professor and Senior Policy Fellow, Dr Vicki Nash.