How can we analyse the structural effects of large American platforms, and the strategies of their European competitors? The project “Platform Alternatives” studies how Europe’s digital platform economy can be governed to achieve fairer results for all stakeholders. Meet the research team and learn about their methods and goals for deriving corporate governance principles for digital platforms that aim to distribute collectively created value more fairly.

The project is implemented jointly by the Alexander von Humboldt Institute for Internet and Society and the Oxford Internet Institute and funded by the Hans Böckler Foundation. Hear the research team introduce methods and aims of the project.