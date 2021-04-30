Platform Alternatives – Meet the research team
-
Speakers:
Professor Vili Lehdonvirta, Dr Nicolas Friederici, Subin Park
-
Recorded:
30 April 2021
-
Duration:
00:05:14
About this video
How can we analyse the structural effects of large American platforms, and the strategies of their European competitors? The project “Platform Alternatives” studies how Europe’s digital platform economy can be governed to achieve fairer results for all stakeholders. Meet the research team and learn about their methods and goals for deriving corporate governance principles for digital platforms that aim to distribute collectively created value more fairly.
The project is implemented jointly by the Alexander von Humboldt Institute for Internet and Society and the Oxford Internet Institute and funded by the Hans Böckler Foundation. Hear the research team introduce methods and aims of the project.
About the Speakers
-
Professor Vili Lehdonvirta
Professor of Economic Sociology and Digital Social Research
Vili Lehdonvirta is the Professor of Economic Sociology and Digital Social Research at the Oxford Internet Institute. He examines how digital technologies are shaping the organization of economic activities in society.
-
Dr Nicolas Friederici
Research Associate
Nicolas studies digital entrepreneurship and collaborative innovation in challenging environments, such as low-income and post-conflict countries in Africa.
-
Subin Park
MSc Student
Subin studied Business Administration at Seoul National University and graduated with distinction. She also had an exchange semester at Rotman Commerce Management of the University of Toronto and has extensive work experience at Samsung Electronics GmbH.