The Oxford Internet Institute (OII), part of the University of Oxford, has appointed two new Visiting Policy Fellows; Traci Maddock and David Michael Kelly.

Traci Maddock is a leading digital strategist and social media architect specialising in identifying and realising strategic partnerships for brands, causes, and global talent. Traci is a Director at Merian Ventures, a venture capital fund investing in female founded and co-founded innovation in Cyber, Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and consumer-facing technologies. Traci has built expertise in the commercial sector advising on global brand strategies for L’Oréal, Adidas, Skype, Diageo, KING, and most recently David Beckham’s MLS soccer franchise, Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami. Traci will work primarily with Professor Victoria Nash, Associate Professor and Deputy Director, OII, to examine the true social and personal impact on the lives of young women who have participated and embraced image-led social media platforms in their daily lives.

David Michael Kelly, a Planning Officer in the Executive Office of the United Nations Secretary-General, will look at the role of international institutions in the governance of emerging and frontier technologies like artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and cyber security. Mr. Kelly has served for over a decade in the United Nations as a humanitarian aid and innovation expert, including posts in Jerusalem, Rome and New York. He will participate in his personal capacity and not as an official representative of the United Nations, working primarily with Professor Philip Howard.

Professor Philip Howard, Director, Oxford Internet Institute, said:

“I am delighted to be able to welcome two new Visiting Policy Fellows to the OII, who will bring unique perspectives from their respective fields. Traci Maddock’s interest in social media platforms and the impact on women who rely on them to project and define their image is exciting for the OII. We’re keen to do as much as we can to look at issues of diversity and fairness in technology and Traci’s work will advance this goal.

“David Michael Kelly’s work at the intersection between international institutions and emerging technologies will complement the work of many colleagues at OII. His arrival is timely as we take forward our investigation into how AI might be used as a force for good in delivering public services.”

Traci Maddock said:

“I am passionate about making sure the tech industry and its platforms work in the interests of all their users and particularly, women. I’m excited to work with OII academics to examine how we can protect young women who might see social media profile as crucial to a successful career.”

David Michael Kelly said:

“I am delighted to join the OII’s Visiting Policy Fellowship Programme and look forward to working with leading Oxford academics on the convergence of emerging technology governance and realpolitik.”

Find out more about the Oxford Internet Institute Visiting Policy Fellowship programme.

Notes for editors:

About the OII

The Oxford Internet Institute (OII) is a multidisciplinary research and teaching department of the University of Oxford, dedicated to the social science of the Internet. Drawing from many different disciplines, the OII works to understand how individual and collective behaviour online shapes our social, economic and political world. Since its founding in 2001, research from the OII has had a significant impact on policy debate, formulation and implementation around the globe, as well as a secondary impact on people’s wellbeing, safety and understanding. Drawing on many different disciplines, the OII takes a combined approach to tackling society’s big questions, with the aim of positively shaping the development of the digital world for the public good. https://www.oii.ox.ac.uk/