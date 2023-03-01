Graduate Studies Manager, Chrissy Bunyan, has been named winner of the Role Model Award at the University of Oxford Vice Chancellor’s Professional Services Awards 2023.

The annual awards recognise the extraordinary contribution that colleagues in administrative, professional and support roles make to the University, and to furthering Oxford’s academic mission.

In particular, they celebrate colleagues who demonstrate the principles of Professional Services Together – the University’s framework for spreading best practice across our professional services. Chrissy was nominated for her exceptional leadership, promoting continuous improvement and embedding inclusivity and psychological safety in all she does.

Chrissy Bunyan, Graduate Studies Manager, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, said: “It is a huge honour to receive this award, and even more to have been nominated by my brilliantly talented, kind and encouraging colleagues. I am so grateful to them and to our fantastic students for making the OII such a rewarding place to work.”

OII Director, Associate Professor and Senior Policy Fellow, Dr Victoria Nash, said: “Chrissy is an outstanding role model for both staff and students, always demonstrating professionalism, expertise and great positivity. I’m delighted to see such a deserving colleague recognised for her excellent contribution.”

Congratulations to all the winners and finalists across the University’s administrative, professional and support roles.

See the full list of winners and find out more about the awards.