21 June 2022

Oxford Internet Institute academics recognised in Social Sciences Divisional awards scheme

Congratulations to Professor Rebecca Eynon and Professor Scott Hale, both named as recipients of a 2022 Divisional Teaching Excellence Award.

The Social Sciences Division annual awards scheme recognises the outstanding contribution to teaching and learning, and the academic development of students shown by academics across the Division.

Professor Eynon receives a 2022 Divisional Teaching Excellence Award (Achievement Award) in recognition of her sustained outstanding contribution to teaching within the Oxford Internet Institute (OII), the Department of Education and the Division. Only those with a minimum of 15 years’ service with the University of Oxford are eligible nominees for the division’s Achievement Award.

The judges were particularly impressed with the ‘innovative, exceptional quality of Professor Eynon’s teaching and supervision in the area of digital technology and education, and her huge contribution to the development and success of postgraduate programmes in the Oxford Internet Institute’. In addition to Professor Eynon’s teaching excellence, the judges also commented on her ‘exceptional commitment to the values of the OII, promoting an inclusive learning environment and supportive research culture for students and colleagues alike’.

Professor Hale also receives a 2022 Divisional Teaching Excellence Award in recognition of his sustained outstanding contribution to teaching within the Oxford Internet Institute (OII). The judges highlighted Professor Hale’s ‘innovative, excellent quality of his teaching and supervision, in particular, his academic leadership in course design in the area of data analytics and as course convenor during the establishment of the MSc in Social Data Science’. They also noted that Professor Hale ‘had shown a sustained passion, dedication, care and support for his students under difficult circumstances.’

Commenting on the awards, OII Director, Associate Professor Vicki Nash said:

“Congratulations to my incredible colleagues, Professor Rebecca Eynon and Professor Scott Hale, both utterly deserving of their Teaching Excellence awards. It was my absolute pleasure to be able to nominate them both for the Social Science Divisional award.

“Professor Eynon has been tremendous in her support of OII students and incredibly consistent in her provision of outstanding teaching and supervision. Equally, Professor Hale has been unswerving in the way he has supported OII students and shown great academic leadership in course design and establishment. I’m very proud to work with such inspirational and worthy colleagues.”

Find out more about the 2022 Divisional Teaching Excellence Awards and the full list of recipients.