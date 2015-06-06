Dr Fabian Stephany, a Departmental Research Lecturer in AI and Work at the Oxford Internet Institute and MCR Affiliate at Jesus College, explores the future of work and AI in a new micro-documentary by Oxford Sparks.

The film, Code-Based Colleagues: The Future of Work and AI, looks at how AI technologies might impact the labour market in the future, and asks the question “Will algorithms be stealing our jobs, or is this simply the next natural step in making our work lives easier?” It has been produced in collaboration with Oxford Sparks, the University of Oxford’s online public engagement platform which showcases the breadth of ground-breaking scientific research taking place across the University’s faculties, departments, and institutes. As well as featuring ‘pure science’ topics, the platform also covers the ethics of science, the history of science, and even ‘how science works’.

Dr Fabian Stephany (right) talks to Eugenia González Ehlinger, a digital and social change expert, during the film.

Leading the SkillScale Project, Fabian’s research investigates the emergence of new skills and sustainability of novel occupations in times of technological disruption. He is a co-creator of the Online Labour Observatory – a digital data hub, hosted by the OII and the International Labour Organisation, for researchers, policymakers, journalists, and the public interested in online platform work. His research has been published in leading academic journals and covered by The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Telegraph, The Statesman, Nikkei Asia, and other popular media around the world.

In the new film, Fabian explains why the demand for certain occupations is skyrocketing not despite – but because of – AI. In addition, and with a little help from AI itself, he invites viewers to have a look at the skills and jobs of the future; a future in which humans and machines can cooperate and not compete.

Watch Code-Based Colleagues: The Future of Work and AI.

Find out more about Fabian’s research.