The Oxford Internet Institute (OII), has appointed Carl-Benedikt Frey as Dieter Schwarz Associate Professor of AI and Work.

Dr Frey – who also becomes a member of the Governing Body of Mansfield College – will engage in innovative data-led research that will advance academic and public debate about the implications of AI, machine learning and related technologies for the future of work and the economy.

Dr Frey is an economist and economic historian, whose research interests lie at the intersection of artificial intelligence, machine learning and the future of the work.

Recent papers include ‘Automation or globalization? The impacts of robots and Chinese imports on jobs in the United Kingdom’ and ‘Disrupting Science’, exploring how remote collaboration has shaped scientific discovery over the past half century. Dr Frey’s research, commentary and contributions in the areas of AI and work are regularly featured in the international media. His most recent book, ‘The Technology Trap’, was awarded Financial Times Book of the year 2019.

Frey has also served as an advisor and consultant to international organisations, think tanks, government and business, including the G20, the OECD, the European Commission, the United Nations, and several Fortune 500 companies.

Professor Vicki Nash, Director, Associate Professor and Senior Policy Fellow, Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford said, “I’m incredibly pleased to appoint Carl to this role. His great expertise in technology’s effects on labour markets and jobs brings an exciting dimension to the department, complementing the outstanding work that our faculty members are already doing in this important area. We look forward to him joining the OII”.

Helen Mountfield KC, Principal of Mansfield College, said: “I am delighted to welcome such an eminent scholar in this important field to Mansfield College. Carl’s research interests and expertise align with many of our fellows and graduate students, and we very much look forward to welcoming him to the Mansfield community”.

On accepting his appointment Dr Frey said, “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the faculty of the Oxford Internet Institute and the Governing Body of Mansfield College. I look forward to working alongside immensely accomplished colleagues, whose expertise will enrich my own understanding of the rapidly evolving impacts of AI and the Internet on the world of work”.

Dr Frey takes up his post from 1 May 2023, joining from the Oxford Martin School at the University of Oxford. The post is supported by funding from the Dieter Schwarz Foundation.

