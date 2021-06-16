- Speaker:
-
Recorded:
22 June 2021
-
Duration:
00:59:53
About this video
A talk by Professor Vili Lehdonvirta on 16 June 2021 to the Digital Futures at Work Research Centre: ‘How does labour market digitalisation affect social mobility? Evidence from a European survey of online platform workers’. Part of the Digit Debates series of talks.
About the Speaker
-
Professor Vili Lehdonvirta
Professor of Economic Sociology and Digital Social Research
Vili Lehdonvirta is the Professor of Economic Sociology and Digital Social Research at the Oxford Internet Institute. He examines how digital technologies are shaping the organization of economic activities in society.
