The Oxford Internet Institute is pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished experts, Dr Rumman Chowdhury and Mike Bracken to its Advisory Board. They bring extensive experience and expertise in AI standards and modelling tools and digital transformation, and will play key roles in guiding the Institute’s future direction.

As Members of the Advisory Board, Chowdhury and Bracken will provide strategic guidance to the Director of the Oxford Internet Institute (OII) on emerging research themes, facilitate connections between the Institute and external partners.

Conrad Young, Chair of the Advisory Board, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Rumman and Mike to the Advisory Board. Their wealth of experience and insight will provide fresh perspectives and enrich our Board discussions. I look forward to the valuable contributions they will make as we continue to support the Institute’s development.”

Dr Rumman Chowdhury

Rumman Chowdhury is a data scientist and social scientist, and the CEO of Humane Intelligence, a platform and community dedicated to improving AI models by involving diverse voices and perspectives. Chowdhury is also serving as the United States’ Science Envoy for Artificial Intelligence.

“I’m so pleased to be joining an incredible team of perspectives and backgrounds that are already represented on the OII Advisory Board. I’m looking forward to sharing my insights with the team and bringing a fresh angle to the discussions on AI standards, ethics and impact as the department develops its teaching and research in this ever-evolving field”.

Mike Bracken CBE

Mike Bracken CBE is a global digital leader who has led transformations of large institutions across the private and public sectors. He helps organisations adapt to shifting market, societal and macroeconomic challenges. Bracken is also a founding partner of Public Digital, a consultancy that supports institutions with a public mission through digital change.

Commenting on his appointment, Bracken said:

“I’m very excited to be joining the OII Advisory Board at such an interesting time in politics, technology and civic society. As a multi-disciplinary teaching and research department investigating the impact of technology on everyday life, the OII is incredibly well-placed to shape the debate about how we can develop our digital world for the public good. I look forward to working with the team to help disseminate the work of the department and exploring potential collaborations with governments and industry.”

The full list of Advisory Board members is:

Conrad Young, Advisory Board Chair

Professor Jutta Allmedinger

Mitchell Baker

Dr Loubna Bouarfa

Alexsis de Raadt St James

Elizabeth Denham

Professor William H. Dutton

Gus Hosein

Sir Julian King

Susan Morgan

Bill Thompson

Find out more about the Advisory Board and its members.