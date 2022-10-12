Oxford Internet Institute’s Professor Luciano Floridi awarded Italy’s top national honour

The philosopher Professor Luciano Floridi has been granted Italy’s most prestigious honour and given the title of Knight of the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit.

The honour was conferred on Professor Floridi, Professor of Philosophy and Ethics of Information at the Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford, by Sergio Mattarella, President of the Italian Republic, during a ceremony at the Quirinal Palace today.

The Italian Order of Merit is reserved for citizens and world figures who have excelled in academic, artistic, humanitarian or public service. Luciano Floridi is one of the most influential contemporary philosophers. The honour recognises his ground-breaking work on the conceptual and ethical challenges posed by the digital revolution and the development of the information society. Previous Knights include operatic tenor Placido Domingo, Czech stateman Vaclav Havel, Motoring magnate Enzo Ferrari, fashion designer Giorgio Armani and the Chief Medical Advisor to the US President Anthony Fauci.

Speaking about his award Professor Floridi said: “I am so honoured and proud to represent Italian culture internationally and to have been conferred such a prestigious title by President Mattarella, to whom I am deeply grateful. I hope to be worthy of it”. He added the award is “very significant as a recognition of the contribution that philosophy can offer to understand and solve the most pressing problems facing humanity and the transformation of society”.

In addition to his work at the Oxford Internet Institute, Professor Floridi is a Fellow of Exeter College, Oxford and Professor of Sociology, Culture and Communication at the Alma Mater University of Bologna, where he directs the Centre for Digital Ethics.