Today’s urban environments are layered with data and algorithms that fundamentally shape how we perceive and move through space. But are our digitally dense environments continuing to amplify inequalities rather than alleviate them? This book looks at the key contours of information inequality, and who, what and where gets left out.
In my latest book, ‘Geographies of Digital Exclusion: Data and Inequality’, written with Dr Martin Dittus, together we explore the key contours of information inequality and who, what and where gets left out, as well as putting forward our roadmap for what alternative digital geographies might look like. The world we live in is augmented by all manner of digital content, and we argue that a key role of geographers should be to ask questions about who shapes, owns, and controls the digital geographies we live within. This book represents a culmination over a decade’s worth of research in digital geography and I believe it will help shape the debate around how as a society we tackle digital exclusion.
Whilst platforms like Google Maps and Wikipedia have become important gateways to understanding the world, they are characterised by significant gaps and biases, often driven by processes of exclusion. As a result, their digital augmentations tend to be refractions rather than reflections: they highlight only some facets of the world at the expense of others. They shape not understand how we understand, but also how we move through the world.
However, this doesn’t mean that more equitable futures aren’t possible. In their new book, by outlining the mechanisms through which our digital and material worlds intersect, the Oxford academics conclude with a roadmap for what alternative digital geographies might look like.
Dr Martin Dittus, formerly a Data Scientist at the Oxford Internet Institute, added,
This collaboration with Professor Mark Graham has been an incredible journey. The book is a synthesis of two complementary perspectives: Mark’s insights into information geographies and digital inequalities, and my work on social computing and mass-participation platforms. In this book we are presenting compelling evidence that the global majority is underserved by today’s internet platforms, and we hope that it will spark new conversations about who is being left out and what we can do to tackle digital exclusion.
Fairwork highlights best and worst labour practices in the platform economy. Our goal is to show that better, and fairer, jobs are possible in the platform economy and low pay, precarity, and poor working conditions.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.
Third Party Cookies
This website uses the following additional cookies from third party websites:
YouTube tracks the videos you watch that are embedded on our webpages.
Doubleclick monitors the adverts you see on YouTube. This cookie is automatically added by YouTube, but the OII does not display any adverts.
5p4rk.3l displays the OII's Twitter feed on the website homepage.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
Google Analytics
This website uses Google Tags and Google Analytics to collect anonymised information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages. Keeping these cookies enabled helps the OII improve our website.
Enabling this option will allow cookies from:
Google Analytics - tracking visits to the ox.ac.uk and oii.ox.ac.uk domains
YouTube - owned by Google. The cookie will track the OII videos that you watch on our site. This option will not allow cookies from doubleclick.net, however.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!