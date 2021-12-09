Apply now for DPhil studentships

With the deadline for DPhil applications (7 January 2022) fast approaching we continue to encourage applications from home students for two fully-funded DPhil studentships starting in October 2022.

One of the studentships – funded by Willowgrove Holdings Ltd – focuses on gender inequalities in remote work. The other – funded by Calligo, a global data-focused service provider – looks at gendered dynamics and discrimination in STEM fields.

Both of these studentships are based at the Oxford Internet Institute and are open to applicants to either the Social Data Science or Information, Communications and Social Sciences applicants with research proposals relevant to the above topics.

