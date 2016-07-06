 Skip down to main content
    • Expert Comment: How can we encourage engagement with online fact-checking

    • Expert Comment: How can we encourage engagement with online fact-checking

    Published on
    22 Apr 2025
    Written by
    Mohsen Mosleh
    In his latest opinion piece, Dr Mohsen Mosleh explores the role of shared ideology and social connection as influencing factors in fact-checking and countering online misinformation.

    Dr Mohsen Mosleh, Associate Professor in Social Data Science at Oxford Internet Institute, explores the role of shared ideology and social connection in whether people engage with fact-checks that aim to counter online misinformation. 

    In today’s polarized online landscape, fact-checking has become a vital tool for countering misinformation. But for fact-checks to make a difference, people have to actually pay attention to them.

    A widely held assumption is that corrections are more effective when they come from someone who shares your political views. But is shared ideology really what makes people listen?

    Our new study ‘Promoting engagement with social fact-checks online: Investigating the roles of social connection and shared partisanship’, carried out in partnership with researchers at MIT Sloan School of Management and published in PLOS ONE, suggests otherwise.

    We found that social ties matter. People are more likely to engage with corrections when there is even a minimal social connection between them and the person delivering the correction—such as a follow or a like on social media—regardless of political alignment.

    To understand the dynamics behind this, we combined a large-scale field experiment on Twitter (now X) with carefully controlled survey experiments. This mixed approach allowed us to study not only how people behave in real-world conditions (ecological validity), but also the underlying psychological mechanisms in a controlled setting.

    The takeaway? A small gesture of social contact can make a significant difference.

    People were significantly more likely to reply to or otherwise engage with a correction when the corrector had interacted with them beforehand. Surprisingly, we found no evidence that shared political partisanship increased engagement on its own.

    What this suggests is that social norms—like the feeling that we should respond to someone who’s shown interest in us—may be more powerful than ideological alignment when it comes to prompting engagement online.

    For those trying to counter misinformation, this points to a practical strategy: build a bit of rapport first, even in small ways.

    Of course, it’s not all good news.

    Among highly partisan users, those minimal connections actually decreased engagement if the correction came from someone on the other side of the political spectrum. This points to a challenge in reaching the most polarized users and suggests that signals of political identity can sometimes do more harm than good.

    Still, our research offers a new way to think about how we design interventions—both human and automated—that aim to correct misinformation.

    If we want people to respond to corrections, we need to consider not just the message, but the relationship (however slight) between the messenger and the recipient. In other words: it’s not just what you say, or even who says it—but whether the listener feels any kind of social tie.

    Dr Mohsen Moshleh is Associate Professor in Social Data Science at the Oxford Internet Institute.  Find out more about his research.

