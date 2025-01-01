Professor Mark Graham, in collaboration with co-authors Professor Richard Heeks and Dr P.J. Wall, introduces a new framework for the field of development studies to help ensure real world impact and relevance in the digital age.

As researchers working in the ever-evolving field of development studies, a field of research that focuses on improving the quality of life and economic conditions in various parts of the world, we are constantly seeking ways to bridge theory and practice effectively.

Our recent peer-reviewed article, ‘Pragmatist-critical realism as a development studies research paradigm‘ published in the journal Development Studies Research introduces a fresh perspective in the field of on development studies by integrating two powerful philosophies: pragmatism and critical realism, which takes a philosophical approach to understanding science. Our This new approach is more than just an academic exercise—it’s a practical, actionable framework that can address real-world problems with depth and nuance. For example, the impacts of climate mitigation strategies in the poor, the role of technology in promoting social and economic development, and the challenges of promoting gender equality.

Pragmatism pushes us to focus on tangible outcomes, ensuring that our research has real-world impact, while critical realism encourages us to dig deeper, uncovering the hidden structures and mechanisms shaping society. By combining these two philosophies for the first time, we propose a paradigm new model that acknowledges the complexity of social realities while emphasizing the importance of practical solutions that work on the ground.

Our team of leading researchers have developed a four-step methodology to put this paradigm into practice in our work with the Fairwork action research project:

First, we begin by identifying specific, real-world problems. Research that doesn’t start with the lived experiences of communities’ risks being irrelevant.

Second, we engage deeply with theory, using critical realism to analyse the structural and systemic forces at play. It’s not enough to describe what’s happening; we need to understand why.

Third, we move to action. Pragmatism demands that we devise interventions that are practical and achievable. This is where theory meets practice, and where real change begins.

Finally, we evaluate our work, reflecting on the outcomes of these interventions. This step isn’t just about assessing success or failure; it’s about refining both our theoretical understanding and our practical strategies based on what we’ve learned.

This approach transforms how we think about field of development studies. By merging the depth of critical realism with the hands-on applicability of pragmatism, we create a methodology that doesn’t just interpret the world—it helps change it. As researchers, we’re not content with research that sits on a shelf; we aim to foster work that’s relevant, impactful, and adaptable to the dynamic challenges of our time.

Through pragmatist-critical realism, the field of development studies can truly live up to its promise of driving meaningful change. This isn’t just a new paradigm—it’s a call to action for researchers, practitioners, and policymakers to rethink how we understand and address the complexities of development.

About the authors:

Professor Mark Graham is Professor of Internet Geography at the Oxford Internet Institute and Director of the Fairwork project.

Professor Richard Heeks is Professor of Digital Development, Global Development Institute, University of Manchester

Dr P.J. Wall is Adjunct Assistant Professor in Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and Lecturer in Technological University Dublin

Download their new co-authored paper, ‘Pragmatist-critical realism as a development studies research paradigm’ published in the journal Development Studies Research.