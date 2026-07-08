New analysis from researchers at the Oxford Internet Institute reveals that users of artificial intelligence tools are increasingly turning to them for personal support, emotional advice, and companionship, reflecting a wider societal shift toward seeking care and connection through technology.

Their report, ‘Large Language Models in the UK: Public Use, Trust, and Attitudes, authors Dr Florence E. Enock and Professor Helen Margetts, Oxford Internet Institute, is based on a survey of Large Language Model usage in the UK. It highlights how UK users are looking to AI for real personal guidance and trusting it for advice across a range of topics, including personal relationships.

One quarter of regular LLM users look to these tools for meaningful conversation, while a small but notable minority engage with AI characters available through companion apps and websites such as Replika and Character.ai.

The Oxford researchers surveyed 2,000 adults online and asked a series of questions about their interactions with large language models and overall trust in AI tools, compared to other sources of information. They found that most people using large language models do so at least several times a week and have already been using these tools more than a year.

Key findings:

Almost one third of regular users (31%) reported using LLMs for personal and emotional support, such as talking through problems and asking for help with decisions, while one quarter reported interacting with LLMs for meaningful conversation at least occasionally 38 per cent of those surveyed said they trust LLMs for advice on personal relationships Younger users were more likely to use LLMs across all types of activity that were asked about, from practical help and collaboration to role play with AI characters and deep conversations with AI chatbots Women were more likely than men to use LLMs for personal and emotional support, whereas men turned to AI for help with practical tasks to a greater extent than women 75 per cent of respondents are enthusiastic about the possible benefits of AI chatbots, though men are consistently more enthusiastic than women Two thirds of respondents (67%) reported trusting LLMs for information about health issues



“While most of the people surveyed are using these AI tools for practical tasks, many users are also turning to AI chatbots for personal advice, emotional support, and meaningful conversation.” said Dr Florence Enock, Senior Research Fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute and lead author of the report.

“Our study provides an important starting point for understanding LLM usage trends, but substantial further research is needed to explore the wider societal implications associated with LLM use for social and emotional support, including when such interactions may complement existing sources, and when they risk replacing important human relationships,” adds Enock.

Explore further findings from the survey and download a copy of the study, ‘Large Language Models in the UK: Public Use, Trust, and Attitudes, Florence E. Enock and Helen Z. Margetts.

Notes for Editors

Contact

For more information or to arrange interviews with the lead authors, please contact: Sara Spinks / Veena McCoole, Media and Communications Manager.

M: +44 (0)7551 345493

E: press@oii.ox.ac.uk

Media spokespeople:

Lead author Dr Florence Enock, Senior Research Fellow, Oxford Internet Institute

About the research

This study focused on the use of large language models like ChatGPT in daily life, including frequency and duration of use, as well as trust in LLMs compared with other information sources. The 2,000 participants were selected to represent the demographics of the UK adult population. Data collection took place in December 2025.

Funding information

This research was supported by funding from the AI Security Institute and the EPSRC under the Ecosystem Leadership Award at the Alan Turing Institute. The views expressed are those of the authors only. The funders had no role in study design, data collection and analysis, decision to publish or preparation of the report.

About the Oxford Internet Institute (OII)

The Oxford Internet Institute (OII) has been at the forefront of exploring the human impact of emerging technologies for 25 years. As a multidisciplinary research and teaching department at the University of Oxford, we bring together scholars and students from diverse fields to examine the opportunities and challenges posed by transformative innovations such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital platforms, and autonomous agents.

About the University of Oxford

Oxford University has been placed number 1 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for a record-breaking tenth year running, and number 4 in the QS World Rankings 2026. At the heart of this success are the twin-pillars of our ground-breaking research and innovation and our distinctive educational offer. Oxford is world-famous for research and teaching excellence and home to some of the most talented people from across the globe. Our work helps the lives of millions, solving real-world problems through a huge network of partnerships and collaborations. The breadth and interdisciplinary nature of our research alongside our personalised approach to teaching sparks imaginative and inventive insights and solutions.

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