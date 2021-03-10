The Future of Knowledge Governance: Sharing and Creating Knowledge for All
Speakers:
Professor Philip Howard, Katherine Maher
Recorded:
10 March 2021
Duration:
01:03:03
About this video
Access to knowledge can empower communities and lift up societies. During this event, we discuss Wikipedia as one of many models for sharing free knowledge with the world, and explore a framework for knowledge governance that is rooted in content moderation, new content generation, and increased participation.
About the Speaker
Professor Philip Howard
Director, Professor of Internet Studies
Philip N. Howard is the Director of the OII. He is a professor of sociology, information and international affairs, and the author of Lie Machines: How to Save Democracy from Troll Armies, Deceitful Robots, Junk News Operations, and Political Operatives.
Katherine Maher
The Wikimedia Foundation
Katherine Maher is CEO and Executive Director of the Wikimedia Foundation, the non-profit organization that operates Wikipedia and the Wikimedia projects.