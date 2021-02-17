About this video

Professor Whitney Phillips, Assistant Professor, Syracuse University and Professor Ryan M. Milner, Associate Professor and Associate Chair, College of Charleston, co-authors of ‘You Are Here: A Field Guide for Navigating Polarized Speech, Conspiracy Theories, and Our Polluted Information Landscape’ were hosted by Felix M. Simon of the OII in this Wednesday Webinar.

The publication employs a series of ecological metaphors to describe our present information landscape and to explain the various network changes that brought us to this moment. While these metaphors provide a useful, inclusive entry-point into pressing ethical and political issues, they also pose some methodological challenges. This talk discusses both the positives and the negatives of metaphor as argument. It also discusses how and why Phillips and Milner chose to translate You Are Here’s metaphors into a children’s book.