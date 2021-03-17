‘People You May Know’
Professor Philip Howard, Dr Charles Kriel, Katharina Gellein Viken
17 March 2021
00:58:05
About this video
This documentary is about Charles Kriel, specialist advisor to UK parliament on disinformation, who discovers Cambridge Analytica collaborating with a company creating a microtargeting platform for US churches, targeting vulnerable people, the poor, the grieving, the addicted, to radicalise them for far right politics. Going undercover he risks everything to gain access where no outsider has set foot.
About the Speaker
Professor Philip Howard
Director, Professor of Internet Studies
Philip N. Howard is the Director of the OII. He is a professor of sociology, information and international affairs, and the author of Lie Machines: How to Save Democracy from Troll Armies, Deceitful Robots, Junk News Operations, and Political Operatives.
Dr Charles Kriel
Katharina Gellein Viken