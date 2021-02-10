Tristan Harris in conversation with Professor Victoria Nash
10 February 2021
01:01:40
About this video
The OII welcomes Tristan Harris, star of The Social Dilemma, co-founder of the Center for Humane Technology, and former Google Design Ethicist. In conversation with Professor Victoria Nash, Deputy Director and Senior Policy Fellow at the OII.
About the Speaker
Professor Victoria Nash
Deputy Director, Associate Professor, and Senior Policy Fellow
Victoria Nash is the OII's Deputy Director and Senior Policy Fellow. Her research focuses on the opportunities and risks experienced by children using digital technologies; she also leads OII engagement on Internet regulation and digital policy issues.
Tristan Harris
Center for Humane Technology
Called the “closest thing Silicon Valley has to a conscience,” by The Atlantic magazine, Tristan Harris spent three years as a Google Design Ethicist He is now co-founder & president of the Center for Humane Technology.