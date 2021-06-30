About this video

For the very last interview in this series we are joined by David Autor (MIT), Vili Lehdonvirta (University of Oxford), Pascual Restrepo (Boston University), and Maria Savona (University of Sussex) to discuss labour markets in the 21st century, focusing on creating more shared prosperity. How have disruptive technologies such as AI and robotics been affecting labour markets in the last decades, especially in relation to automation? What changes and policies are needed for disruptive technologies, the increasingly digital labour market, and innovation to create more shared prosperity? How does this relate to worker voice, labour unions, the gig economy, and the focus of further research?