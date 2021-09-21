Gig Economy w/ Oxford Internet Institute with points on Fiverr / Upwork
21 September 2021
24:13:00
About this video
The internet has blurred the lines between the online and offline workforce. At Avory we calculate that there is roughly $700B in paid workers that could move some or all of their work to online platforms. We brought Fabian Stephany from the Oxford Internet Institute “OII” at the University of Oxford to discuss this revolution.
About the Speaker
Dr Fabian Stephany
Researcher
Fabian is a Researcher in Computational Social Science at the Oxford Internet Institute