‘From facial recognition technology to children online: regulating data protection in 2021’ with Elizabeth Denham CBE
-
Speakers:
Professor Victoria Nash, Elizabeth Denham CBE
-
Recorded:
3 March 2021
-
Duration:
00:58:55
- Playlist:
About this video
The Oxford Internet Institute is delighted to welcome Elizabeth Denham CBE, the UK Information Commissioner, hosted by Professor Victoria Nash.
Elizabeth discusses the future of data protection regulation in a post Brexit landscape. Explaining the critical work the ICO has done through the pandemic, discuss some of the cases on her regulatory desk and talk about the burning issues for data protection professionals.
About the Speaker
-
Professor Victoria Nash
Deputy Director, Associate Professor, and Senior Policy Fellow
Victoria Nash is the OII's Deputy Director and Senior Policy Fellow. Her research focuses on the opportunities and risks experienced by children using digital technologies; she also leads OII engagement on Internet regulation and digital policy issues.
-
Elizabeth Denham CBE
UK Information Commissioner
Elizabeth Denham was appointed in July 2016. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she has led her office’s to provide timely, practical advice on complying with data protection while preventing and detecting the spread of the virus, and finding that balance.