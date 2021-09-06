After two successful editions, the international MISDOOM symposium on misinformation in online media returns for a 3rd edition, this time co-hosted by the Oxford Internet Institute and the Universiteit Utrecht on 21-22 September 2021.

Online media have become a politically, economically, and organizationally critical infrastructure. Internet users all over the world can directly interact with each other and participate in political discussions. Through online media, journalists have access to enormous amounts of information and public sentiment that increasingly becomes part of their reporting. Politicians refine their positions and actions based on the (seemingly) public opinion, which they distil from online media. Companies allow product reviews by users to provide crowd-based quality assurance. Others use these channels to distribute their views.

The MISDOOM 2021 symposium brings together researchers from multiple disciplines, including communication science, computer science, computational social science, political communication, journalism and media studies, as well as practitioners in journalism and online media. The symposium has a strong multidisciplinary character, and aims to cater to the habits of different disciplines.

We are now delighted to introduce the second of our three keynote speakers, Dr. Sander van der Liden, Professor of Social Psychology in Society at University of Cambridge. Sander is the director of the Cambridge Social Decision-Making Lab where part of his work includes studying the influence of misinformation. He does not merely investigate how misinformation is influential, but also is discovering how to help others not be influenced by misinformation techniques. Through several lab and field studies Dr. van der Liden and his team have learned how to help stop the spread of misinformation by exposing people to the common techniques found in misinformation campaigns. This intervention works much like a vaccine, where people are exposed to a “weakened” version of a misinformation campaign which builds cognitive “anti-bodies” to help individuals spot misinformation. This work has been used to help people recognize both coronavirus and election misinformation.

