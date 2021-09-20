Lifting the lid on misinformation in the media, join us at MISDOOM 2021

After two successful editions, the international MISDOOM symposium on misinformation in online media returns for a 3rd edition, this time co-hosted by the Oxford Internet Institute and the Universiteit Utrecht on 21-22 September 2021.

Online media have become a politically, economically, and organizationally critical infrastructure. Internet users all over the world can directly interact with each other and participate in political discussions. Through online media, journalists have access to enormous amounts of information and public sentiment that increasingly becomes part of their reporting. Politicians refine their positions and actions based on the (seemingly) public opinion, which they distil from online media. Companies allow product reviews by users to provide crowd-based quality assurance. Others use these channels to distribute their views.

The MISDOOM 2021 symposium brings together researchers from multiple disciplines, including communication science, computer science, computational social science, political communication, journalism and media studies, as well as practitioners in journalism and online media. The symposium has a strong multidisciplinary character, and aims to cater to the habits of different disciplines.

We are now delighted to introduce the third of our three keynote speakers, Dr. Reza Zafarani. Dr. Reza Zafarani is an Assistant Professor of electrical engineering and computer science at Syracuse University. His research interests are in Data Mining, Machine Learning, Social Media Mining, and Social Network Analysis. His research has been published at major academic venues and highlighted in various scientific and news outlets. He is the principal author of “Social Media Mining: An Introduction” a textbook by Cambridge University Press and the associate editor for SIGKDD Explorations and Frontiers in communication. He is the winner of the NSF CAREER award, President’s Award for Innovation, and outstanding teaching award at Arizona State University.

At MISDOOM Reza will review modern computational techniques for fake news detection, the challenges of these techniques, and the potential ways to tackle those challenges.

We look forward to welcoming you to the MISDOOM symposium 2021. See you online!

The MISDOOM2021 team